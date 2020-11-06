(Video) Poor Joe Gomez takes one where it hurts in Liverpool rondo – and gets zero sympathy from his team-mates

Liverpool’s rondo videos are for some reason, incredibly watchable, every single time!

The latest one which piqued our attention features some slick passing followed by Joe Gomez, our brilliant centre-back, sadly taking a ball exactly where you do not want to take one on a cold, Melwood evening.

Gomez hits the ground as his team-mates, especially Trent Alexander-Arnold, roll around laughing.

Sadio Mane even comes to the camera to make sure you the moment was captured!

This won’t keep Gomez out of the Manchester City game, of course – where he’ll likely be linking up alongside Joel Matip at the back.

Remarkably, it’ll be the first time the pair have ever started a game at centre-back together.

