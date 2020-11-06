(Video) Tsimikas makes quality sliding tackle at Melwood; LB doing well and will provide great rotation option after international break

Kostas Tsimikas was signed from Olympiakos in the summer, but we’ve not seen much of the Greek since the £11m transfer.

The 24-year-old arrived as a backup for Andy Robertson, but so far, the Scot has been ever-present and brilliantly consistent, while Tsimikas has been injured for more time than he’s been available.

But against Atalanta midweek, Tsimi came off the bench and looked very good – and we reckon after the international break – he might get some starts during the gruelling run of December fixtures.

In training last night he looked sharp, as can be seen in the video below at around 5:30. He gives the ball away when attempting a dribble, but runs back brilliantly to dispossess Neco Williams.

If you want to check out these videos in fill, sign up to LFCTVGO – it’s great content.