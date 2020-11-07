(Video) Absolutely Unreal Harvey Elliott assist as youngster’s Blackburn loan gets even better

Harvey Elliott has become a starter for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship already – an incredible achievement for a 17-year-old.

He’s already made six starts, scoring once and today – registered his third assist – to boot!

It’s likely his best of the lot, as well.

The teenager picked out team-mate Adam Armstrong with an inch-perfect pass that reminded us some of the best playmakers of the past ten years.

It’s crazy how talented this young lad is. There are not many players at Liverpool who could play a ball like that.

Keep up the good work, Harvey – and you might get your chance in red next term!