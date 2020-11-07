(Video) Jamie Webster’s acoustic version of the Thiago tune is absolute boss

One day, we’ll all be in Anfield again and will be able to chant this for 90 minutes straight.

It feels like a long way away, and like forever since it was a possibility, but one day – we’ll be happy and free again!

Until then, we can rely on brilliant musicians, artists and creators to keep us entertained from behind closed doors.

Jamie Webster performed the Thiago scene before we went back into lockdown, and the video has gone viral online.

We’ll warn you – if you watch it – you’ll be humming it right up until kick-off on Sunday.

It’s such a shame the brilliant midfielder won’t be starting – but after the international break he’ll be back!