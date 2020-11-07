(Video) Manchester United fan goes on weird, extremely cringeworthy rant after 3-1 Everton win

A Manchester United fan released this video after his side beat Everton 3-1 today…

He claimed that all the rival supporters who wanted United to win changed their minds during the game and were in fact desperate to see his side fail again.

Wrong. We quite wanted United to win, as it means Everton’s hilarious title charge is officially over and keeps Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a job for a little while longer!

As long as Ole is in charge, United will not pose us a serious threat, so this result is perfect, when a very good manager like Mauricio Pochettino remains unemployed.

United used to get excited by titles, but they haven’t won one since 2013…

Seven years, now!