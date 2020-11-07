(Video) The audio of Jordan Henderson’s captaincy v Atalanta goes viral

Let’s be honest – there’s about 1,000 40-year-old footballers up and down the country who are just as vocal during 7-a-side every week (when it was allowed) – but listening to Jordan Henderson marshalling his troops still makes us smile!

The skipper’s shouts from the Champions League game against Atalanta have been shared online, along with subtitles – and everybody loves them.

Hendo praises the pass that leads to Sadio Mane’s goal and generally lauds his team-mates throughout for everything they do.

He’s an amazing captain and we’re so happy his contributions have finally and properly been recognised.