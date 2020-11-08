‘I’ve stood in awe of Merseyside’: Marcus Rashford reacts as Blues deliver classy message

We’re not sure there has ever been a Manchester United player received on Merseyside quite as well as young forward Marcus Rashford.

On the pitch the respect goes out the window of course, but off it – the England international is a complete class act, strong-arming politicians into helping the most vulnerable in society.

No other major county in this country knows poverty better than Merseyside – but nowhere else is probably quite as giving to their fellow man, which was proven by both Liverpool and Everton fans in recent weeks.

Supporters of the Reds and Blues raised over £100,000 for a major food bank in the city, ahead of the Reds’ game against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Rashford seemingly didn’t want this to go unmissed and made reference to it on Twitter after a classy message from the Everton faithful ahead of their game against United.

The Everton Fans’ Forum left a message on the big screen at Goodison Park, which explained how grateful they were to the youngster for standing up against the powers that be.

Taking to Twitter, the forward said: ‘I don’t even really know what to say other than thank you. I’ve stood in awe of Merseyside and how you have worked to tackle this issue head on, and the contributions that you make to the foodbanks to protect the most vulnerable. You should all be very proud of yourselves.’