Jurgen Klopp issues update on Trent Alexander-Arnold amid injury fears

Jurgen Klopp has moved to calm the nerves of Liverpool fans after Trent Alexander-Arnold was removed from play at the Etihad on Sunday night with a suspected injury.

The last thing the Reds need right now is another fitness concern for one of their star players, but there is the benefit of the upcoming international break.

Speaking after the full-time whistle, Klopp explained Trent will now not feature for England in the Three Lions’ upcoming fixtures and will have a scan tomorrow before preparing for our next game.

See his full quote below:

Klopp on Trent AA: "He will be out of England. Scan tomorrow and then we will see." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) November 8, 2020

There is now a two week break as stars go off to play for their national teams, giving injured players – including Trent – time to regain their fitness ahead upcoming club fixtures.

If all goes well, we can expect Thiago, Fabinho and Trent to all return in time for our Premier League clash with leaders Leicester City.