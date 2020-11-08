Keane destroys City player for error which gifted Liverpool an early goal at the Etihad

Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t mince his words when critiquing Kyle Walker, who was at fault for fouling Sadio Mane to give Liverpool a penalty early on at the Etihad.

Liverpool took the lead over Man City with less than 15 minutes on the clock through the expertly taken spot-kick by Mohamed Salah who gave Ederson little chance to keep his clean sheet.

Explaining how Mane managed to win the penalty to give the Reds the lead, Keane said it was easy because the winger was up against “an idiot” in Walker.

🗣️Roy Keane (on how Sadio managed to win that penalty) "Because he's up against an idiot. Kyle Walker – people keep telling he's in form… he's a car crash" 😅 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 8, 2020

It’s hard to disagree with the former Ireland international, with the England right-back very much not putting in a performance you’d expected from a man of his experience