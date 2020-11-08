Man City v. Liverpool: latest fitness updates as Klopp has to make some big calls

Liverpool are up against Manchester City at the Etihad in the Premier League later on today, with a big three points on the line.

The Reds are in a fine run of form, winning all of their previous five games in all competitions.

The hosts haven’t had the best season so far, but have won their last three matches on the bounce – it’s set to be a tasty affair on Sunday night.

There are several fitness problems for Jurgen Klopp going into the game, with Virgil van Dijk, Thiago, Joel Matip and Fabinho missing in recent weeks – not to mention to absences of Alisson and Naby Keita too – it’s been a tough ride so far, but we’ve come through relatively unscathed.

Several players could be in line to make their returns against City this weekend, with the boss set to make some big calls ahead of kick-off.

It looks like it’ll come too soon for Thiago and Fabinho, who are now expected to return after the next international break.

Matip and Keita have been deemed fit, and we think the Cameroonian is nailed-on to start alongside Joe Gomez in defence.

Diogo Jota picked up a knock in his last game, but it doesn’t seem to be an issue and he’ll be available this weekend.

And of course, it’s way to soon to expect either van Dijk or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who have no time-line set on their recoveries as of yet.

If you’d like to see our starting XI prediction, you can read this article here.