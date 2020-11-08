Ox reveals what Robbo is “the worst” at in Liverpool training; makes Thiago declaration

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been speaking about a couple of his team-mates while on Soccer AM, poking fun at left-back Andy Robertson.

It’s all in good fun though, as ever is the case with the charismatic midfielder.

Speaking over the weekend, Ox jokingly explained Robbo is “the worst” at rondo drills in Liverpool training.

“I say to him, everyone, all the time, ‘How can someone that is so bad in a box or a rondo, like the worst I have ever seen, be so good in a match?’,” he’s quoted as saying by HITC.

“You watch him in a rondo, and he’s like he has never played football before. He gets in a match, and he’s so reliable, it’s a skill.”

The Scot is typically one of the most vocal players during the rondo drills, but maybe that’s to make up for his lack of performance during training!

Like Ox says, he plays well when it comes to stepping out onto the hallowed turf – so that’s all that really matters!

It also seems our No.15 was just as excited as us fans when Thiago Alcantara signed for the club, as he explained he’s buzzing to share a dressing room with the Spaniard.

“He has been one of my favourite midfielders for years. To see him do what he does daily, he is a top, top player,” said Ox.