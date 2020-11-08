(Photos) Liverpool players and staff say emotional goodbye to Melwood

The Liverpool senior squad have trained for the last time at Melwood and will now move to the new facilities in Kirkby, joining up with the youth teams.

The Reds have used the West Derby based training ground since the 1950s, with it being utilised as a way to give the pitch at Anfield a break from usage.

It was given a major overhaul under Bill Shankly’s reign and was used as the club’s training facility ever since.

Some Liverpool players and staff have taken to social media to share their final memories of Melwood, with the Reds set to make their move to Kirkby.

Alisson's message on the final day at Melwood before Liverpool move to their new training ground ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VtowuroBOt — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) November 7, 2020