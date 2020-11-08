(Video) “It’s a lack of leadership” – Jurgen Klopp lays into Premier League over 3-sub rule

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was not happy with the Premier League after the Reds’ 1-1 draw away at the Etihad on Sunday night.

Manchester City were able to come back from a goal down to share the points, but that unfortunately wasn’t the main takeaway from the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was removed in the second-half after picking up what appeared to be a calf injury – and speaking in his post-match comments, Klopp blasted Premier League CEO Richard Masters, saying “it’s a lack of leadership” when referring to what’s going on in meetings about new rules.

Take a look at the video below: