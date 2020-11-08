(Video) Klopp reveals sneaky tactic he’ll use again after fooling Guardiola at the Etihad

Liverpool manger Jurgen Klopp has revealed the decision to start all four of Diogo Jota, Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah was made, in part, to fool Pep Guardiola.

Speaking after the 1-1 stalemate the the Etihad, the German explained how Manchester City’s stuttering start to the game was because of the Reds’ set-up.

Guardiola would have been expecting a 4-3-3 formation with either Firmino or Jota, and the boss revealed in his post-match comments that he’ll be using the tactic again.

Take a look at the video below: