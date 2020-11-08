(Video) LFC’s best goals v. City comp – including Bobby dazzler, Gerrard screamer & Hendo thunderbolt

Liverpool are up against likely Premier League title rivals Manchester City at the Etihad tonight, in what will big the Reds’ biggest test of the season so far.

The Citizens are off the back of a three-game winning streak and post the largest threat we’ve faced thus far, but the champions are on a five-game winning streak of their own.

To get us all in the mood for the massive encounter tonight, LFC TV dropped a wonderful compilation of some of the best goals we’ve scored against City.

Included are Steven Gerrard’s long-range effort during his twilight years, Bobby Firmino’s best impression of Robbie Fowler and a thunderbolt from Jordan Henderson.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):