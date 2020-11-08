(Video) Salah slams penalty to give Liverpool lead over City after clumsy Walker clears out Mane

Get in! Mo Salah opened the scoring at the Etihad with less than 15 minutes on the clock via the penalty spot.

The Reds broke out on the counter after some solid defensive work by Diogo Jota at the other end of the pitch, before Sadio Mane worked his way into Manchester City’s box.

The Liverpool forward was cleared out by a clumsy challenge by full-back Kyle Walker and a spot-kick was the only possible decision.

Salah made no mistake from close range and he slammed the penalty beyond Ederson.

