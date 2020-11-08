(Videos) De Bruyne misses the goal after City gifted dodgy penalty by VAR v. Liverpool

The biggest games in the Premier League aren’t often played without some sort of controversial incident, and Manchester City v. Liverpool was no exception.
As the first-half was winding down, the hosts were given a penalty-kick after a VAR review called handball on Joe Gomez in the box.
That alone was dodgy enough, but then Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and put the spot-kick wide, despite having Alisson beat.
Bizarre, to say the least!
Take a look at the video below (via beIN/ESPN/Sky Sports):
Lots of controversy today 😅 VAR is consulted on this play. De Bruyne’s cross is deemed to illegally hit Joe Gomez’s arm. Handball, and penalty awarded #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/IMgTU9LUIO
— Fair Advantage (@FairAdvantageCA) November 8, 2020
Brazo extendido alejado del cuerpo que desvía la trayectoria de la pelota #Penalazo #PremierLeague 🏴 #cityliverpool pic.twitter.com/utMHQEvcWu
— Elias Gómez (desde 🏡) (@Elias_GomezV) November 8, 2020
No comment
De Bruyne😑 #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/cNZzP9agXw
— Mou (@EngMourinho) November 8, 2020
Vibras de Ademola Lookman en Kevin de Bruyne. pic.twitter.com/EiKYSepIXu
— Yasmin Ali (@YasFriends) November 8, 2020
De Bruyne 😭 pic.twitter.com/f4FmfTiglb
— Dennis (@charleychilll) November 8, 2020
De bruyne pic.twitter.com/yZRNxpjREJ
— serius.ihh (@lurfhiadakjjal) November 8, 2020
COMMENTS