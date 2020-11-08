(Videos) De Bruyne misses the goal after City gifted dodgy penalty by VAR v. Liverpool

The biggest games in the Premier League aren’t often played without some sort of controversial incident, and Manchester City v. Liverpool was no exception.

As the first-half was winding down, the hosts were given a penalty-kick after a VAR review called handball on Joe Gomez in the box.

That alone was dodgy enough, but then Kevin De Bruyne stepped up and put the spot-kick wide, despite having Alisson beat.

Bizarre, to say the least!

Take a look at the video below (via beIN/ESPN/Sky Sports):

