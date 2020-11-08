Wolves asked for Neco Williams during Diogo Jota negotiations before signing Ki-Jana Hoever – report

Liverpool signed Portugal star Diogo Jota from Wolves over the summer, with young defender Ki-Jana Hoever going in the other direction in a separate deal.

In a fresh report by the Times, it’s claimed he West Midlands outfit actually asked for Welsh full-back Neco Williams before settling on the Dutchman.

Nuno was obviously in the market for a new right-back after the sale of Matt Doherty to Spurs, and had eyes on two Liverpool starlets.

Wolves were knocked back in their approach for Williams, with the Reds clearly more willing to allow Hoever depart Anfield for whatever reason.

A loan deal for the young Welshman surely would have been on the cards, but considering Jota’s form this season, it looks like both sides got the deals they wanted.

Neco currently serves as back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s right-back, with the 19-year-old showing he’s more than capable of filling in when called upon.

Our No.66 hasn’t suffered any serious injuries in his career so far (touch wood), so it afford the Welshman time to hone his skills before being called upon more regularly.