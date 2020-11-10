Amazing Mo Salah stat shows he’s been better creatively than De Bruyne & Fernandes this season – but has zero assists

Mo Salah, the only brilliant playmaker on Planet Earth who is labelled selfish…

No other player in the Premier League has created more chances for team-mates this season than the Egyptian King, who has racked up an astonishing 21 in his eight games to date.

That’s more than Kevin De Bruyne, Bruno Fernandes and Jack Grealish. Harry Kane’s 18 chances have been turned into eight assists by Heung-Min Son, mainly – but the fact none of Salah’s chances have been finished is probably because he – our best goalscorer – is not on the end of them!

You can see the list in this tweet, below:

Most Chances Created In The PL This Season 🇪🇬 Mohamed Salah (21)

🇧🇪 Kevin De Bruyne (20)

🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes (20)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Grealish (19)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Harrison (18)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Kane (18)

🇰🇷 Heung-Min Son (18)

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Aaron Cresswell (17)

🇨🇴 James Rodriguez (17) Data via @WhoScored pic.twitter.com/uEQBhyaZfQ — Premier League Statman (@EPLStatman) November 9, 2020

Salah has been our Player of the Season so far, yet his excellent form is for some reason going under the radar again.

We don’t know why that is, but here at EOTK, we pay attention.

His availability is also incredible, and if he can avoid muscle injuries and stay in the side for the term, we reckon we’re favourites to retain the Premier League.