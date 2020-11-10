Brazilian Champions League hero: ‘I always dream of playing for Liverpool…’

Shakhtar Donetsk winger Tete has name-dropped Liverpool when discussing where his future might lie.

The 20-year-old wowed a few weeks back in the Champions League against Real Madrid, helping his side earn a shock 3-2 win, despite being ravaged by COVID-19 absentees.

Speaking to DAZN [via Sport Witness], Tete named Liverpool as one of his dream destinations.

“I always want to make bigger leaps. It’s normal to dream from a young age to play for big teams and with me it’s no different,” he began.

“I always dream of playing for Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, as I mentioned. But the special affection I have is for Barcelona. It’s a team that I’ve always followed since I was little, since I was a child.”

Tete is a serious talent, but we can’t see him making the move anytime soon…

After all, Liverpool signed Diogo Jota in the summer and the 23-year-old Portuguese has completely excelled – scoring seven goals already.

We also have the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Taki Minamino waiting in the wings, not getting the minutes their talent deserves, so we don’t think a new attacker is on the horizon right now.

At some point, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will need to be replaced, but not for a while. Right now, they’re still two of the best wing-forwards on the planet and we adore both!