Diogo Jota disappointed with draw at the Etihad but knows Liverpool can do better

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota reacted to the Reds’ 1-1 draw away at the Etihad over the weekend by saying the team ‘could have done better.’

The Portugal forward played the full 90 minutes against Manchester City, starting alongside Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino.

Liverpool took an early lead through the Egypt international from the spot, as Kyle Walker clumsily brought down Mane in the penalty area.

City brought themselves level through Gabriel Jesus, who had our defence wrapped around his little finger for a few seconds – but that’s all that was needed.

MORE: Trent solemnly reacts on Twitter after length of absence through injury goes public

By the time an hour had gone, both sides were seemingly sapped of their energy. While the clash wasn’t a feast for the eyes, it was a hard-fought battle between two top teams.

Speaking the following day after the game, Jota tweeted that we now need to ‘move on’ as the Reds prepare for the fixture against Leicester City.

We could have done better but we move on 💪 pic.twitter.com/35nDEF1zc6 — Diogo Jota (@DiogoJota18) November 9, 2020

Many of our star players are out on international duty for the next two weeks, so hopefully they all return without any fresh injuries.

Liverpool should see the returns of Fabinho and Thiago when they face Leicester later this month.