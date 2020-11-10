Finally… Some good news for Liverpool fans on Thiago’s injury

It’ll be over a month between Thiago’s brilliant performance v Everton and his next Liverpool game.

All because of that horrendous Richarlison tackle that rightly saw the Brazilian red-carded.

But at least it looks like our world-class Spaniard will be returning after the international break…

The Daily Mail confirms this is the plan, meaning the 29-year-old could make his third appearance for us against Leicester on November 21.

Hopefully Thiago will be in full training for a whole week – and longer – which will help build his fitness ahead of a very busy schedule in which we’re going to need him.

The reason being, Trent Alexander-Arnold, one of our most creative players, is injured – and we may need to therefore make more chances through central areas.

None of our midfielders can pass like Thiago and with Fabinho also set for a return in a fortnight, our options looks very strong once again in central areas.

We reckon James Milner will cover for Trent’s absence at right-back, while Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago will potentially make up a world-class trio in the middle – although Naby Keita, Gini Wijnaldum and Curtis Jones are all good options as well.