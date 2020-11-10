Glen Johnson picks England’s two best right-backs & explains what makes them different

Former England international Glen Johnson believes Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is the best right-back in the country.

There is an ongoing debate among supporters on who is the best out of Trent, Reece James, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Johnson believes the Liverpool man comes out on top, but does claim Chelsea right-back James is a better defensively than the Scouser.

“I would say, overall, it’s a toss-up between Trent and Reece James,‘ he told Compare.bet. “It depends on who you’re playing against of course, but I think Reece is a better defender. I think he’s quicker, stronger.

“Trent is great on the ball, he’s a great footballer, and he’s very smart and a lot wiser than his age suggests.

“But in international football, you get a lot more time on the ball, so I think Trent would be number one, but Reece would be a fantastic back-up.“

It’s hard to disagree with Johnson, he does knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top-class right-back after all – but we at EOTK think the idea that Trent can’t defend as well as the others is tiring.

The Scouser isn’t by any means only good at just whipping in crosses and breaking on the counter-attack, he’s arguably the best full-back in the world and is more than capable of defending to a high standard.

Whether James is better than Trent at this specific thing is a different matter entirely, of course – but it’s a good time to be an England supporter if right-backs are your thing!