Harry Kane warns Liverpool they won’t run away with the title this season; makes Spurs declaration

Spurs striker Harry Kane believes his team has what it takes to win the Premier League title and has told Liverpool they won’t run away with it this season.

The Reds stormed to their 19th top-flight championship in the last outing, finishing 18 points clear of closest rivals Manchester City and effectively claiming the crown by Christmas.

Spurs currently sit level on points with the reigning champions in 2nd place after eight games played and Liverpool picking up just one point away at the Etihad over the weekend.

Kane believes the Londoners have what it takes to win their first title since 1961 and has warned the Reds they will not run away with it again this season.

“When you look at the ability of our squad, you would definitely say that we’ve got enough to win a title,” he said after beating 18th-placed West Brom 1-0 (via FFT).

“But I’d also say that we’ve been close over the last four, five years and haven’t quite got over the line. So, it’s not as easy as just having a good squad – and winning a few games – to challenge for the title.

“But this is a season where I don’t think one team’s going to run away with it – like Liverpool last year. There’s going to be opportunities for other teams to put good runs together and get right up the table.

“We’ve got to make sure we don’t get carried away either. We know we’ve been playing well – and the last two games have been good for confidence, to grind out results and get ugly wins. That’s what we’re going to need.

“There have still been points dropped from winning positions. But so far so good. If we can win on the weekend, we’ll be around the top of the table going into that international break. We’d have taken that before the start of the season.”

With a front line of Kane, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale, it’s hard to ignore the threat Spurs pose – but it’s a little too early to be talking about a title race.

Everton were sitting pretty at the top of the table just a few weeks ago, and they’ll do well to stay inside the top ten this season based on current form.

Chelsea, Leicester City, Spurs and Manchester City seem like the biggest threats to the Reds’ reign this year – but there are still 30 games left to play and a lot of teams haven’t even faced any ‘top six’ sides yet.