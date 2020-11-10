LFC annoyed at Trent ‘out for a month’ reports and insist this is ‘speculative’

Last night, we were bombarded by reports from everyone and anyone in the media that Trent Alexander-Arnold’s calf injury would see him absent for around a month.

But today, the club has distanced itself from these reports and instead suggested it’s too early to state as much.

“Liverpool insist it is too early to put a timeframe” and that reports of four to five weeks are “premature and speculative,” say the Press Association, cited by This is Anfield.

Of course, this isn’t necessarily good news… It might be the case that the injury is more serious than it is being predicted and Trent could be absent for longer than a month – which would be really annoying.

Really, it’s best if we don’t speculate and simply allow the player time to recover. He’s always shown an ability to get back to fitness nice and quickly. He’s young and an incredible natural athlete, which will help.

It’s frustrating when the club is ambiguous surrounding injuries, such as the current situation with Thiago, but all we can do is fans is trust in our medical staff.

They know what they’re doing – and the two week international break will at least give the likes of Thiago and Fabinho some breathing space and time on the new training ground, as well.