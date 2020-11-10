LiVARpool is a myth: Stats show Klopp’s Reds the worst treated PL team by VAR

Last season, Manchester United ended the season with an aggregate score of +7 when decisions went to VAR.

This means that once a decision went upstairs, it went their way seven more times that it didn’t.

Liverpool, whose title charge was apparently based on lucky decisions, finished it +2 – around midtable – according to ESPN.

But this season, we’re rock-bottom and have had the worst luck of any top flight side in the country so far.

Remarkably, Dale Johnson’s tweet shows Liverpool have already had FIVE decisions against in just eight games, giving us a -4 total.

At this current rate, we’ll finish 2020/21 on -19 on VAR decisions. Last season, the worst dealt side was Norwich on -7.

VAR overturns – decisions against Liverpool 5

Brighton 4

Crystal Palace 4

Man United 4

Tottenham 4

Fulham 3

Leeds 2

Newcastle 2

Wolves 2

Aston Villa 1

Chelsea 1

Leicester City 1

Southampton 1

West Brom 1

West Ham 1

Arsenal 0

Burnley 0

Everton 0

Man City 0

Sheffield United 0 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) November 9, 2020

Liverpool though are still just one point off top spot – and our draw against Everton was an absolute robbery that would have earned us three points 99 times our of 100.

We’ve also had the worst injury luck of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure.

Putting all this into consideration, we think our start to the season has been verging on incredible. Get our players fit after the international break; get some good fortune via refereeing decisions – and this title is ours again.