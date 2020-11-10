Liverpool given massive boost as Thiago’s return date is pencilled in – report

Jurgen Klopp has been given a massive fitness boost as Thiago Alcantara reportedly has had his return date pencilled in.

The Spain international has been missing since the Merseyside Derby last month, in which Everton’s Richarlison recklessly brought down the midfielder.

Virgil van Dijk was also hacked down in the same game and is now out of action until the latter stages of the season with a serious ACL injury.

On the bright side, it sounds like Thiago may be about to make his Liverpool return immediately after the international break.

The Reds are up against Leicester City at Anfield in two weeks and, according to the Daily Mirror, the Spaniard is set to be in contention to start the fixture.

If he does make a return to face the Foxes, it will have been six weeks on the side-lines since the Merseyside Derby, but the Reds have cracked on fine in his – and van Dijk’s – absence, winning all but one game (the draw at the Etihad).

It’ll be a welcome boost to the team, though – especially with the fresh fitness concerns over full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.