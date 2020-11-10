The insane number of Liverpool players about to go on enormous trips for a reckless international break

Alisson, Kelleher, Gomez, R.Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Keita, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino, Jota, Shaqiri, Minamino.

That’s the full list of Liverpool’s first-team players, totalling 17, who are about to board planes and fly to every corner of the globe during a pandemic.

Alisson and Roberto Firmino will head to Brazil and Uruguay, while Sadio Mane, Naby Keita and Mo Salah face trips to multiple African countries for Senegal, Guinea and Egypt fixtures respectively.

Taki Minamino’s Japan games are at least in Europe, this time around…

Liverpool are already awash with injuries – which is why Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago have not been called up – but most European countries are about to play three matches – so we’ll be surprised and thrilled if everyone returns with a clean bill of health.

Liverpool’s elite players are being made to work their bodies like never before this season. The fact the Nations League is still taking place and friendlies are being squeezed in as well baffles us.

Fingers crossed nobody contracts COVID-19 or pulls a muscle from being overused. We’re already at breaking point.