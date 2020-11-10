Trent solemnly reacts on Twitter after length of absence through injury goes public

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for a month with the calf injury he picked up against Manchester City.

This is according to Paul Joyce of the Times, who shared the news last night.

Thankfully, two of these weeks are the international break – so Trent will hopefully miss around four matches – rather eight or nine.

They are still fixtures against Leicester, Atalanta, Brighton and Ajax – although the hope is that the Champions League ones will be easier given the fact we’ve almost already qualified and may have rested him anyway.

Trent posted a simple message upon the revelation of his fairly lengthy absence, too:

In his place, Jurgen Klopp has a number of options. James Milner came on at right-back v City on Sunday, while Neco Williams is also an option as the right-back for the Wales national side.

Jordan Henderson wouldn’t let us down there and Fabinho has played right-back for Brazil.

Our money is on Milner, though.

