Trent solemnly reacts on Twitter after length of absence through injury goes public

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for a month with the calf injury he picked up against Manchester City.

This is according to Paul Joyce of the Times, who shared the news last night.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be out for up to four weeks following injury against Manchester City. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) November 9, 2020

Thankfully, two of these weeks are the international break – so Trent will hopefully miss around four matches – rather eight or nine.

They are still fixtures against Leicester, Atalanta, Brighton and Ajax – although the hope is that the Champions League ones will be easier given the fact we’ve almost already qualified and may have rested him anyway.

Trent posted a simple message upon the revelation of his fairly lengthy absence, too:

In his place, Jurgen Klopp has a number of options. James Milner came on at right-back v City on Sunday, while Neco Williams is also an option as the right-back for the Wales national side.

Jordan Henderson wouldn’t let us down there and Fabinho has played right-back for Brazil.

Our money is on Milner, though.