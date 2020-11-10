(Video) An absurd Alisson pass v Manchester City you may have missed…

Having Alisson fully fit and between our sticks is a real gift we should never take for granted!

The Brazilian has been in increasingly good form since retaining fitness and didn’t put a foot wrong v Manchester City on Sunday, either.

A clip shard by the official club Twitter account shows him brilliantly picked out Sadio Mane in the opposition half with a volleyed pass.

It’s not a kick – it’s a pass – and you can rest assured, Alisson meant it go land on our no.10’s right foot.

Mane’s sublime touch must also be appreciated, of course. The Senegalese has been amazing this term as well and we hope both stay fit during the international break.