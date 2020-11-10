(Video) Another classic Joel Matip clip emerges from Manchester City game

Joel Matip only plays one game per month, but when he does, he’s always excellent!

Joking aside, we really hope the central defender will benefit massively from the two weeks of training he’ll now get ahead of our late November and December fixtures…

With Virgil van Dijk out, he’s going to be absolutely key to our chances of regaining top spot in the Premier League.

He shone v Manchester City on Sunday, rarely giving their world-class attackers a sniff.

This clip has gone viral, that shows the defender sharing an hilarious smile with Gini Wijnaldum before kick-off.

We don’t exactly know why this is brilliant, but it is!