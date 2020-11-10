(Video) Firmino destroys City goalkeeper Ederson with outrageous skill in unseen clip

Posted by
(Video) Firmino destroys City goalkeeper Ederson with outrageous skill in unseen clip

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has bags of tricks and he wasn’t too shy to pull one off against international team-mate Ederson at the Etihad the other night.

A long ball from Trent Alexander-Arnold was chased down by the pair of Brazilians, but Bobby got there first and flicked the ball over the goalkeeper with a lovely bit of skill.

Unfortunately, the momentum on the ball meant it was out of play before Firmino could put in a decent enough cross, but you have to admire the genius.

Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 2.30:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top