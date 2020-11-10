(Video) Harvey Elliott toying with QPR: Highlights of 17-year-old’s performance proves Blackburn loan is going very well

We were a little worried when Harvey Elliott was loaned to Blackburn for the season, but it seems like one of those moves that is actually working out brilliantly for all three parties.

The 17-year-old is getting regular first-team football and is revelling in it. Blackburn get a tremendous little player who’s already emerged as a starter, while Liverpool benefit from Elliott’s hopefully monumental improvement.

His best game so far came against QPR at the weekend, when he put in a creatively exceptional 90 minutes which included one of the best assists we’ve seen this season.

Blackburn fans are loving their loanee, as is the manager Tony Mowbray.

We just want Elliott to keep his spot in the side and to rack up as many appearances, goals and assists as possible!