(Video) “I can’t answer your question!” Ox says LFC have too many superstars to pick his favourite

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes too many of his team-mates are top-class for him to pick one as his players’ player.

The England international was doing an interview with Soccer AM as he continues his training to get back up to top fitness, when he was asked the question.

Ox cycled through Mo Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson before saying “I can’t answer your question” to host Tubes.

As charismatic as ever, the midfielder joked “it’s not me, though,” before moving on.

Take a look at the video below (via Soccer AM):