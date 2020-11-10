(Video) New angle shows Gomez desperately moving his arm out of the way in dodgy VAR call

Liverpool centre-half Joe Gomez was seemingly in hot water after a cross by Kevin De Bruyne struck his arm and, after a VAR review, Manchester City were gifted a chance to take a 2-1 lead at the Etihad.

Ultimately it didn’t matter, with the Belgian putting the spot-kick wide and the game finishing 1-1.

A new angle of the incident actually shows Gomez desperately trying to get his arm out of the way and the ball unintentionally striking him.

The rules seem to have gotten a lot more strict this season – and we’d argue there’s no chance the defender was intentionally trying to block the ball with his hand.

Alas, it was given – but, as we said, it didn’t really matter in the end anyway. Take a look at the video below (via LFC TV) and skip to 3.55:

