(Video) Trent reveals he’s “best mates” with reported Liverpool target Sancho

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he’s best mates with Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho, when on international duty.
In their latest episode of Wing Men on IGTV, Andy Robertson asked the No.66 – excluding anyone who he plays with at club level – who he’s “best mates” with in the England camp.
It didn’t take Trent long before replying with “Sanch”, which Robbo seemed a little surprised with, maybe because he’s been tipped to join the Reds!
Liverpool are reportedly ‘in the driving seat’ for Sancho, according to the Independent.
Take a watch of the video below (via Wing Men on IGTV):
Trent’s best mate at @England is interesting 👀pic.twitter.com/oVAET8zIFz
— Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) November 10, 2020
COMMENTS