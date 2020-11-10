(Video) Trent reveals he’s “best mates” with reported Liverpool target Sancho

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed he’s best mates with Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho, when on international duty.

In their latest episode of Wing Men on IGTV, Andy Robertson asked the No.66 – excluding anyone who he plays with at club level – who he’s “best mates” with in the England camp.

It didn’t take Trent long before replying with “Sanch”, which Robbo seemed a little surprised with, maybe because he’s been tipped to join the Reds!

Liverpool are reportedly ‘in the driving seat’ for Sancho, according to the Independent.

Take a watch of the video below (via Wing Men on IGTV):