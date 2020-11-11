Alan Shearer is certain he knows where Liverpool and Man City will finish this season

Former England international Alan Shearer believes he knows who will come out on top in the race for the Premier League title this season.

What we’ve been shown so far is that anyone can beat anyone, with Liverpool and Arsenal both being crushed by Aston Villa, while the West Midlands outfit were smashed by Leeds United.

These sort of results has got Spurs’ Harry Kane dreaming about what could be this season, with the striker saying the Reds won’t run away with the title.

It’s hard to disagree with the England man – but we at Empire of the Kop are backing Liverpool all the way, and it seems Shearer has some faith in the champions too.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, the former Newcastle United hero has tipped Liverpool and Manchester City to occupy the top two places come the end of the season.

“Their big set-back this season was obviously the 7-2 defeat against Aston Villa, which was a result that shocked everyone – but it’s notable that they have not lost in seven games since,” Shearer wrote.

“They can still terrify teams when they pour forward and, like City, they are not going away anytime soon. This season may be unpredictable, but one of them will end it as champions, I am certain of that.”

It’s not really a bold call to make – Liverpool and City finishing in the top two places – but with the unpredictability this season, he could actually be wrong.

The Citizens don’t appear to be as unbreakable as they used to be – but, like us, we’re sure they’ll hit the ground running soon enough and climb the table.