David Alaba transfer update: LFC should pounce on world-class star who’s on a Bosman in 50 days

David Alaba will be allowed to be approached by any club in Europe come January 1.

The brilliant Bayern Munich midfielder has not yet penned a new deal and the Germans will have to move heaven and earth to get him to change his mind.

Alaba, 28, can play in defence, at left-back or in midfield – but according to Christian Falk in Bild – who was in the know regarding Thiago’s transfer to Liverpool – Bayern are not keen to cash in when the transfer window opens.

But this does mean a club will be able to secure his signature come January 1 for next season – with Alaba arriving on July 1 2021 for only the cost of his wages.

As a player, we adore Alaba. He’d be very handy this winter, as he could cover for Virgil van Dijk’s absence as the left-sided centre-back – but even as a Bosman for next term – he’d be handy.

Jurgen Klopp would surely appreciate his versatility and with Gini Wijnaldum likely departing on a free transfer of his own, it would be smart bit of business to bring in a freebie of elite standard to replace him.