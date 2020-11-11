Dr. Zaf Iqbal tells hilarious Melwood story about Pepe Reina from Liverpool days

Former Liverpool health professional Dr. Zaf Iqbal took part in the widespread reminiscing over Melwood this week, as the Reds depart the historic training ground for a new one in Kirkby.

Now at Crystal Palace, the doctor took to Twitter to tell a hilarious story of Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina who had a habit of messing around behind the scenes.

In his tweet, Iqbal wrote: ‘Lucky there weren’t cameras around the pool. Like a few others, I had the misfortune of ending up in it with clothes on, thanks to [Reina].‘

The Spaniard moved to sarcastically deny the claim and told the doc to ‘behave,‘ which you can see in the tweet embedded below:

Don’t really know what your talking about Doki!!! BEHAVE!!!😅🤣 https://t.co/WuavkNpb2D — Pepe Reina (@PReina25) November 10, 2020

It’s honestly not a big surprise that Reina threw people into the pool at Melwood, he was always a bit of a joker, even when he was with the Spain squad.

Iqbal continued to talk about more memories of Melwood in a thread of tweets, and we’d encourage you to take a look at them and get all nostalgic.

The doc worked with Liverpool between 2010 and 2015, so expect a few mentions of Luis Suarez, Andy Carroll, Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard and the God-awful ‘Being Liverpool.

Here’s a direct link to the Twitter thread.