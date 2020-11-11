(Image) Screenshot taken of Trent in FIFA 21 on next gen consoles is hyper-realistic

EA Sports have shared some images from the re-release of their latest instalment of the FIFA franchise for the next generation consoles – PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

One of the snaps they’ve released from the game is of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.

The HD image shared onto Twitter shows the details the game-makers have gone into to make FIFA 21 a fresh experience on the new gen consoles.

There is a lot of hype around the new PlayStation and XBOX right now – and it’s great to see Trent being used as a poster boy!

Take a look at the image below (via EA Sports FIFA):