(Image) Screenshot taken of Trent in FIFA 21 on next gen consoles is hyper-realistic

EA Sports have shared some images from the re-release of their latest instalment of the FIFA franchise for the next generation consoles – PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.
One of the snaps they’ve released from the game is of Trent Alexander-Arnold at Anfield.
The HD image shared onto Twitter shows the details the game-makers have gone into to make FIFA 21 a fresh experience on the new gen consoles.
There is a lot of hype around the new PlayStation and XBOX right now – and it’s great to see Trent being used as a poster boy!
Take a look at the image below (via EA Sports FIFA):
Trent in FIFA 21 on the next gen consoles 🎮 #LFC pic.twitter.com/57ZILgYtqc
— Liverpool Chronicle (@LivChron) November 10, 2020
COMMENTS