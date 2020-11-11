Liverpool defensive crisis worsens as Joe Gomez picks up serious injury in England training – report

It’s gone from bad to worse for Liverpool as Joe Gomez has reportedly picked up a ‘serious’ injury while on international duty with England.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are already out of action, and Joel Matip has only just returned after picking up a knock in the Merseyside Derby.

As initially reported by the Daily Mail, Gomez is believed to have sustained a ‘serious’ injury which will keep him on the side-lines for a ‘prolonged’ period of time.

Gareth Southgate is expected to provide an update this evening, in his pre-match press conference ahead of England’s friendly against Ireland.

The reported injury will most likely keep Gomez out of the upcoming fixtures for the Three Lions, but could also pose a threat to Liverpool’s season.

With Matip seemingly the only recognised senior centre-half fit and available for the Reds, options are now few and far between for Jurgen Klopp.

Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips have shown they’re capable of stepping in when called upon, but it remains to be seen how they’d perform for a continuous period.

On the brighter side of things, Fabinho is making good progress in his recovery and could be in line to start alongside Matip after the international break.