Southgate issues update on Gomez as defender heads back to Merseyside with knee injury

Liverpool and England have announced that defender Joe Gomez has been withdrawn from the Three Lions’ squad and will now travel back to Merseyside.

The centre-half has picked up a knee injury – which has been confirmed – and will be further assessed by the Premier League champions’ medical staff.

The true nature of the injury is obviously yet to be realised, which was reiterated by England boss Gareth Southgate who said Gomez is yet to have any scans.

“I can’t tell you how serious it is as he is yet to have scans. What was upsetting was to see he was in a fair bit of pain,” he told reporters in his pre-Ireland press conference. “There was nobody around him when the injury happened. I didn’t like that element of it,” he continued.

The most troubling part of what Southgate had to say is that Gomez was “in a fair bit of pain” – which is never a good sign, particularly when it come to knee problems.

But now the wait is on for all involved with Liverpool to hear the true extent of Gomez’s injury, with the Reds’ medical team set to assess the defender shortly after he travels back to Merseyside.