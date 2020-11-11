The Goal 50 Rankings have been announced, but Mo Salah’s position is disrespectful

The Egyptian King was Liverpool’s top goalscorer last season – as well as the top chance creator and the player who completed the most dribbles and decisive actions in the penalty area.

Sadio Mane was obviously brilliant as well, but didn’t post the numbers of his team-mate.

Liverpool of course won the FIFA Club World Cup, with Salah excellent, and the Premier League, in circumstances in which many records were broken.

Yet Goal, who today released their annual list of the Best 50 Players in the world – and ranked him 10 players below Karim Benzema.

Salah was no.18th in their rankings, with players like Benzema, Josh Kimmich and Thomas Muller ahead of him. Very good players, yes – not as good as the Premier League’s most lethal attacker.

It feels like Salah is forever underrated, but his achievements since joining Liverpool speak for themselves.

Only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski have bettered his goals and assists since 2017.

Put some respect on his name!