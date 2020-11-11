(Video) Andy Robbo enthusiastically singing a Dua Lipa song is the content we need right now

You just know that Andy Robertson is the life of the party behind closed doors with the Liverpool lads, he’s such a charismatic and genuinely funny character from what we’ve seen.

The Scot has a new series on IGTV called Wing Men, in which he and Trent Alexander-Arnold drive around and talk about a wide array of things.

In the latest episode, Robbo starts singing a Dua Lipa song and Trent isn’t too sure where to put his face – but he can’t hide the smile cracking!

To be fair, there is no chance we’d be able to keep our composure if the full-back started belting out ‘One Kiss’ and clapping to the beat!

Take a look at the video below (via Wing Men on IGTV):