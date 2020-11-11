(Video) Footage of Joe Gomez in England training before picking up serious injury

(Video) Footage of Joe Gomez in England training before picking up serious injury

The news just goes from bad to worse for Liverpool as Joe Gomez has reportedly picked up a serious injury while on international duty England.

The centre-half was training with his Three Lions team-mates when he sustained a knee injury – as per The Athletic – you can read more about that here.

Below you can see a video of Gomez going through a drill with Jordan Henderson, Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady.

The footage obviously takes place before the defender picked up his fresh injury.

Take a look:

