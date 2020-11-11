(Video) Footage of Joe Gomez in England training before picking up serious injury

The news just goes from bad to worse for Liverpool as Joe Gomez has reportedly picked up a serious injury while on international duty England.
The centre-half was training with his Three Lions team-mates when he sustained a knee injury – as per The Athletic – you can read more about that here.
Below you can see a video of Gomez going through a drill with Jordan Henderson, Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady.
The footage obviously takes place before the defender picked up his fresh injury.
Take a look:
Footage of Joe Gomez in England training today (before the injury, of course) 🏴 pic.twitter.com/sunuyiYyj4
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 11, 2020
