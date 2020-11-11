(Video) Gini and Hendo putting in crazy, crazy midfield work in Klopp’s 4-2-4 v Man. City

It says a lot about how highly Jurgen Klopp rates Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum that he entrusted the pair up against Kevin De Bruyne and co, at the Etihad, in a crazy 4-2-4 formation!

Jurgen Klopp’s tactic was great at first, but in the second-half, the legs on both sides went and in the end, it looked like Liverpool and Manchester City settled for a point each.

The contribution of Hendo and Gini was insane, though – as can be enjoyed in the video below.

Both are now 30-years-old, but we’d suggest are in their absolute physical and footballing peak.

Sadly it looks like Gini is on his way out at the end of this season, but Hendo will be our skipper for some time.

And to think, he’ll be joined by the world-class Fabinho and Thiago after the international break!