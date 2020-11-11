(Video) Mane’s glorious back-heel would have been assist of the season if Salah scored

If you’ve been paying attention, you may have noticed Sadio Mane loves a back-heel.

He whips them out whenever possible, and he gets them bang on time and time again.

One such instance was in the Man City game over the weekend in which the Senegal star tried to put Mo Salah in on goal.

It was inch-perfect, but some brilliant defending by Joao Cancelo cancelled out the move just as quickly as it arrived.

This seriously would have been assist of the season, had it come off!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):