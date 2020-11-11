(Video) Ox cannot believe how bad Robbo is in a the rondo drill: ‘Like he’s never played football before – bouncing off, here, there and everywhere’

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has given a very funny interview for Soccer AM in which he’s sent for his friend and team-mate Andy Robertson!

Ox joked that he can’t believe how good Robbo is on the field when he’s so technically poor in the rondo training drill Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders love so much.

The midfielder does admit that Ox is probably the best left-back on the planet – and that the improvement he’s made over the past few years has been phenomenal – which is all true!

We miss Ox, and reckon he’d have made a difference on Sunday against Manchester City, actually – probably his favourite opposition.

Hopefully after the international break he’ll be closer to a return.