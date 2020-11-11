Wijnaldum gives sharp response after being asked about new Liverpool contract

Liverpool star Gini Wijnaldum was not in the mood to talk about his Anfield future when on international duty with the Netherlands this week.

The midfielder was asked whether there had been any developments in an contract extension, given our No.5’s deal runs out next summer.

Wijnaldum told the reporter to “ask Liverpool those questions,” with the Dutchman more interested in talking about international football at this time.

“I can’t say anything about that,” Gini told Het Parool, cited by Sport Witness. “Just ask Liverpool those questions. Don’t they answer?

“I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

Although he literally said nothing, this will cause some anxiety in the Liverpool fan-base who are desperate for the Dutchman to extend his stay.

Ronald Koeman is interested in signing Wijnaldum for Barcelona, with the former Netherlands boss saying the rumours over the summer were “true.”

If the midfielder departs Anfield next summer after running his contract down, he will leave Merseyside a legend of the club with Premier League and Champions League medals in his pocket.

Now 30-years-old, a move could suit Gini on a long-term basis with the Dutchman’s physicality indicating he could still be playing closer to 40.