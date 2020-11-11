Wijnaldum gives sharp response to contract question: ‘Just ask Liverpool – don’t they answer?’

Gini Wijnaldum sadly looks increasingly likely to depart on a free transfer come the end of this season, which is his fifth in Liverpool red.

The Dutchman, recently made Netherlands captain in the absence of Virgil van Dijk through injury, was asked about his club future in his first press-conference while away with Holland.

Currently, Gini will be available for any club in Europe to sign on a pre-contract Bosman deal on January 1 in 50 days’ time.

“I can’t say anything about that,” the midfielder told Dutch publication Het Parool. “Just ask Liverpool those questions. Don’t they answer?

“I cannot say anything about it, including whether or not there is talk of a new contract between me and Liverpool. Sorry.”

Wijnaldum was been as solid as ever this term and we’d be loathe to lose him, although it’s sadly looking like it’s going to end in a separation.

We brought Thiago in this summer just gone, who will hopefully provide us another wonderful option once he gets fit – while Curtis Jones is also coming through the ranks and will need more minutes as he develops.

We’re also hopeful that Naby Keita will be able to hold down a regular spot at some stage, so it’s not as if we’ll desperately need a replacement.

If Jurgen Klopp wants one, though, we’d look no further than David Alaba, who’ll also be on a Bosman – and can play in midfield as well as defence and left-back.